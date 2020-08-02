Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share unchanged By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share unchanged

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as in the sectors led shares .

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the unchanged 0.00% to hit a new 3-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (SE:), which unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to trade at 88.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to end at 14.30 and The Mediterranean,amp;Gulf Insurance Co (SE:) was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to 23.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (SE:), which unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to trade at 88.00 at the close. Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to end at 14.30 and The Mediterranean,amp;Gulf Insurance Co (SE:) was 0.00% or 0.00 points to 23.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 0 to 0.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 1.30% or 0.52 to $40.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.90% or 0.39 to hit $43.64 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $1973.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.57% to 4.4173, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.46% at 93.435.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR