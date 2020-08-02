RHOP’s Ashley Darby Reveals Plans for Baby No. 2!

“She and I have children similar ages. She’s also into holistic, homeopathic remedies and I am as well so she gave me a lot of really good advice about how to navigate motherhood,” Ashley tells E!. “She gave me a great little recipe for helping with his teething. So she’s been reall influential.”

As for Dean’s latest milestones, Ashley says her little one copies pretty much everything she and Michael do these days.

“He does everything that we do, he’s really like a little mirror image of Michael and me,” she gushes. “He lifts his weights. He has these little weights that he lifts when his dad is working out. He has a mini broom that he sweeps with while I’m sweeping. He’s really everything that we do in a miniature version all around the house. I gotta make sure I watch what I’m saying and doing,” she explains.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo! Scroll down to see the stunning RHOP season 5 cast photos.

