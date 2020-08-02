Researchers describe how attackers can sidestep security features of chip-based credit and debit cards from certain banks to create counterfeit cards (Brian Krebs/Krebs on Security)

Isaac Novak
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:

Researchers describe how attackers can sidestep security features of chip-based credit and debit cards from certain banks to create counterfeit cards  —  Chip-based credit and debit cards are designed to make it infeasible for skimming devices or malware to clone your card when you pay …

