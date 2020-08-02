Rapper Lil Yachty Gets FEMALE Hairstyle: He Now Was ‘Auntie Bangs’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Rapper Lil Yachty is going viral after revealing his new “female” hairstyle. Instead of braids with beads in it, the rapper now has “auntie bangs.”

Here’s a pic of Yachty’s new hair.

And a video:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR