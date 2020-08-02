Rapper Lil Yachty Gets FEMALE Hairstyle: He Now Was ‘Auntie Bangs’!!

Rapper Lil Yachty is going viral after revealing his new “female” hairstyle. Instead of braids with beads in it, the rapper now has “auntie bangs.”

Here’s a pic of Yachty’s new hair.

And a video:

Lil Yachty was recently in the news, when he blew up after learning that he was NOT nominated for an MTV VMA Award this year.

On Thursday), MTV revealed its nominations for the upcoming awards show, which is set to air on Aug. 30. Lil Boat’s “Oprah’s Bank Account” visual, which has been lauded as one of the best videos of the year so far, failed to get any nods in any categories. On Friday (Aug. 31), the Atlanta rapper hopped on Instagram Live to vent.

“I be doing some shit. Putting my all in some shit,” Yachty said. “People be trying to shit on that and try to discredit some of the things that I’ve done. Or discredit some of the shit I done did. Try to downplay it or like, try to make it seem as if that shit ain’t nothin’. Or whatever the case may be. I don’t fuck with that. Nah that shit is wack, bro. I don’t know, that’s all I gotta say. That shit is wack. VMAs is dumb wack for that shit. Nominations, all that shit is corny. Niggas don’t be giving me no fuckin’ respect. I don’t fuck with that. But whatever.”