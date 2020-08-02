raksha bandhan 2020: Raksha Bandhan 2020: 4 gifts you can buy – Latest News

Digital has become the new normal due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Now, most of us are going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year virtually, by setting up a group video call with family or simply calling and wishing them. However, that does not mean that your gifts are supposed to be virtual too.

To help with that, we have handpicked five gifts that you can consider buying.

Canon EOS 1500D:

Available at Rs 26,990 (original price: Rs 40,999)

Cameras always make good gifts and make the moment memorable by gifting your sibling’s Canon EOS 1500D DSLR camera. The Canon 1500D with EF S 18-55 lens, 16GB memory card and carry case is selling at a discount price of Rs 26,990 after a discount of Rs 14,000 on Amazon. The DSLR camera is equipped with a 24.1MP CMOS sensor. It is powered by DIGIC 4+ image processor and it comes with 9 autofocus points.

Garmin Vivomove 3 series:

Available at Rs 22,346 (original price: Rs 24,490)

It is the perfect time to gift your siblings’ good health by gifting them a fitness tracking device. Garmin Vivomove 3 series is a hybrid smartwatch that comes with unique features which include smart notifications, measuring continuous wrist-based heart rate SPO2 (Oxygen level), count on the number of steps, tracks key health & fitness data, stress-energy, menstrual cycle tracking, alarm for taking breaks during long working hours, etc. The watch is priced at Rs 22,346 after a discount of Rs 2,144.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant camera:

Available at Rs 3,987 (original price: Rs 5,530)

Priced at Rs 5,530, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera is available for purchase at Rs 3,987 after Rs 1,543 discount. The camera can print credit card size photos instantly and it claims to offer 100 shots using two alkaline batteries.

Fire TV Stick:

Available at Rs 3,999

Amazon Fire TV Stick is currently selling at Rs 3,999. It comes with Alexa built-in and supports all the major OTT platforms.

