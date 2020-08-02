Public Mobile offering new customers their second month free

Telus’ flanker brand Public Mobile has launched a limited time offer to give new customers their second month free.
“We are offering your second month free when you activate on any plan online or in-store,” the promo reads.
The offer is effective immediately until August 3rd at 11:59pm ET. Public Mobile notes that the offer will be applied as an account credit and that it’s only available to new customers.
The carrier outlines that to get this promo, potential customers have to order a SIM card online or purchase one at a retail location. Then you have to activate it in-store or online by the offer deadline.
Eligible customers will be provided the account credit within 30 business days. The credit value that customers receive will be equal to the price of the rate plan on which you activated your SIM card.
Public Mobile notes that this credit will only cover the rate plan cost, and not any additional costs like add-ons.