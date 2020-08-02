New York Times:
Profile of Twitter hack mastermind Graham Clark, a troubled teen who allegedly went from scamming on Minecraft to joining hacker forum OGUsers and SIM swapping — The teenage “mastermind,rdquo; of the recent Twitter breach, who had a difficult family life, poured his energy into video games and cryptocurrency.
Profile of Twitter hack mastermind Graham Clark, a troubled teen who allegedly went from scamming on Minecraft to joining hacker forum OGUsers and SIM swapping (New York Times)
New York Times: