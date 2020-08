A member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Yary was a six-time All-Pro for the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970s. He’s also a member of the Vikings’ Ring of Honor and was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1970s. He was also a two-time All-American with USC.

Yary won championships in college and in the pros, winning a title with USC in 1967 and claiming an NFL championship with Minnesota in 1969.