Prince Andrew took solo trip to Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch to meet teen ‘sex slave’

Prince Andrew flew to paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch to meet a teen “sex slave” alone, court papers say.

Virginia Giuffre claims she spent two days with the duke and gave him “numerous massages”.

She says Epstein was pleased and gave her “close to a thousand dollars”.

In a newly-released manuscript, Virginia – who was 17 or 18 at the – writes: “My job was to entertain him endlessly, whether that meant having to bestow him my body during an erotic massage or simply take him horseback riding.

“The mansion was completely empty save a couple of maids and a couple of bodyguards.”







(Image: © 2020 BACKGRID UK)



Virginia, 36, alleges the encounter happened at Epsteins huge Zorro Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

She claims Andrew greeted her with the “same cheesy grin” she alleges to have seen when they met in London and New York.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 58 – Andrew’s pal and now accused of sex offences linked to Epstein – had opposed the release of the court documents, which are unconnected to criminal charges she faces.

The release of more papers is subject to an appeal.

In her manuscript, Virginia says after two days with Andrew she was recalled to New York to debrief Epstein and Maxwell.







(Image: UGC)



She says that during a conversation in the tycoon’s kitchen, Maxwell asked: “So…how was the ranch with the prince?”

Virginia, a mum of three living in Australia, said: “I think he had a really good , he seemed relaxed and when we said goodbye he gave me a kiss.

“I took him horseback riding, just around the property, we went swimming in the pool and, of course, I gave him plenty of massages.

“He had a massage at least a couple of times each day, really seeming to enjoy his there.”

Describing the reaction of Maxwell and Epstein – who died in jail while awaiting sex-trafficking charges – Virginia added: “Like proud parents, they looked at me with such content.

“‘Good, you did really well,’ Jeffrey complimented me.”

She says Epstein gave her “close to a thousand dollars… more than what I thought anybody at my young age could make for a couple of days’ work”.

During the prince’s interview with BBC Newsnight in November, he was at pains to suggest he was never alone at Epstein’s properties in New York, Florida and the Caribbean. But he was not asked about Zorro. The claims heap pressure on the police to release logs kept by royal protection officers.

One ex-royal bodyguard, Paul Page, has said notes would include times and dates of trips the prince took. Logs are kept for 30 years.

In a 2015 affidavit as part of a civil case against Maxwell, Virginia – referred to as Jane Doe 3 – claimed she was sent to have sex with Andrew in London and New York.

But Florida judge Kenneth Marram ruled: “Details regarding with whom and where the Jane Does engaged in sexual activities are ­immaterial and impertinent to this claim… these unnecessary details shall be stricken.”

Virginia also claims Andrew, 60, had “an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls” at Epstein’s Caribbean bolthole.

The duke and his legal team have vehemently denied Virginia’s claims.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire last month on suspicion of grooming and abusing three girls under 18.

She is also accused of perjury and faces up to 35 years if convicted. She has pleaded not guilty and is due for trial in New York next July.

A spokesperson for the duke declined to ­comment yesterday but the new claim was met with shock by his friends.

One said: “The Zorro account is a serious inconsistency.

“Ms Giuffre’s lawyers have always claimed three alleged encounters. And now this fourth allegation. How so? Why has this never been raised before?

“And where is the evidence? I’d suggest you put these questions to her lawyers, not to the duke.”