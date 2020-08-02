Phaedra’s Ex Apollo Joins Real Housewives Of Atlanta – Possible Romance w/ Kenya!

Filming on the new season o fetch Real Housewives of Atlanta is underway, and producers are tossing around the idea of adding two male cast members to the group, MTO News has learned.

This would be the first time EVER that a male cast member would join the cast.

According to multiple sources in production, Peter Thomas (Cynthia’s ex) and Apollo Nida (Phaedra’s ex) have both filmed scenes for the upcoming season.

So what’s the storyline? Peter and Apollo are now both single men, and living it up in Atlanta. Apollo is allegedly no longer with his “fiancé” who held him down in prison for 5 years.

Here’s one of her recent IG posts, btw:

And there’s even talk of a possible romance between Apollo and Kenya . . . . YES you read that right.

The producer explained, “Kenya and her husband [Marc] are trying to work out there marriage, but its not looking good. If Kenya decided to leave for good, Apollo is there for her.”

Man, man, man. If Kenya were to get with Apollo, Phaedra would have to come back. Imagine Kenya being step-mom to Phae Phae’s kids!!