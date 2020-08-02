Phaedra’s Ex Apollo Joins Real Housewives Of Atlanta – Possible Romance w/ Kenya!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Filming on the new season o fetch Real Housewives of Atlanta is underway, and producers are tossing around the idea of adding two male cast members to the group, MTO News has learned.

This would be the first time EVER that a male cast member would join the cast.

According to multiple sources in production, Peter Thomas (Cynthia’s ex) and Apollo Nida (Phaedra’s ex) have both filmed scenes for the upcoming season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR