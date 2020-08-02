Paul Maurice not happy about Tkachuk’s hit on Scheifele

The Winnipeg Jets very well could be without star forward Mark Scheifele for the remainder of the team’s round-robin series against the Calgary Flames, and it’s all thanks to Matthew Tkachuk.

In the first period of Saturday’s match between the Jets and Flames, Tkachuk clipped Scheifele’s leg with his right skate, causing him to hit the boards awkwardly. Scheifele fell in immense pain as a result, was helped off the ice by trainers and was unable to return to the game.

After the incident occurred, Blake Wheeler fought Tkachuk.