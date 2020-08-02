Parramatta Eels hold off fast-finishing Bulldogs

The Bulldogs gave the Eels a second half scare but Parramatta managed to hang on in the end to down Canterbury 18-16 at ANZ stadium.

The win gave the Eels their best start to a season since 1977.

The fast-finishing Bulldogs came to life in the second half with tries to Jake Averillo and Marcelo Montoya giving the Belmore based club a chance late into the contest.

Canterbury were in the game until the final minute until an errant Josh Jackson offload went into touch all but handing the win to the Eels.

Averillo scores spectacular try

Steve Georgallis’ men won the second half 10-0 and showed more confidence following their shock win over Newcastle last week but still lacked that punch in the attack to worry the Eels.

Mitchell Moses was dangerous and was in everything the Eels did in the first half scoring a try after a nice offload from Junior Paulo

The Bulldogs answered back with a try to Marcelo Montoya in the corner only for the ref to rule obstruction.

The Bulldogs decided not to challenge it, but replays showed they should have as Moses had made a defensive decision to come in and it would have been a try.

DWZ reverse play-the-ball leads to try

Five minutes later Clint Gutherson scored off a blunder by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, when the Canterbury winger “lost his compass” in a tackle and played the ball the wrong way.

The Bulldogs got on the board through Raymond Faitala-Mariner off a Kieran Foran pass late in the first half, which inspired a strong second half performance.

Canterbury got on the board through a spectacular try to Jake Averillo and Marcelo Montoya to bridge the gap to a couple of points in the second half but even with a huge sway in possession the Bulldogs couldn’t crack the Eels.