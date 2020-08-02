NRL greats rip into sin-binned Pasami Saulo for ‘dangerous, ordinary’ hit on Melbourne Storm’s Jahrome Hughes

Newcastle’s Pasami Saulo was sent to the sin-bin for an ‘ordinary’ tackle on Storm half Jahrome Hughes in the Knights’ 26-16 loss to Melbourne.

Hughes was putting up a bomb when Saulo came charging at the half’s legs, and taking him out in an ugly tackle that immediately saw the referee blow his whistle to stop the game and give Melbourne a penalty.

Storm medical staff attended to Hughes as he laid on the turf, clearly in discomfort. He also had to come off for a HIA after falling awkwardly.

“Ordinary this. Stupid thing to do. Very ordinary,” Paul Vautin said on Nine’s commentary.

Jahrome Hughes is taken out while kicking (Nine)

“Goes straight at his legs mid-kick.

“You’ve got to put pressure on, but that was too late and too low.”

“It’s so dangerous,” eighth Immortal Andrew Johns added.

“Not only that, he dives at the planted leg.

“They get pressured the halfbacks, but they always get tackled and put on the ground.”

