Norma Gigaba will make first court appearance for malicious damage to property

Norma Gigaba is to make her first appearance in court.

The former minister’s wife was arrested by the Hawks on charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

Her lawyer declined to comment on recent media reports on an alleged “threat” to her ex-husband Malusi Gigaba’s life.

Norma Gigaba will make her first appearance in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

This comes after former minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife was arrested by the Hawks on Friday on charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

She allegedly badly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon belonging to Malusi Gigaba’s friend, trade unionist Peterson Siyaya.

She subsequently spent the night in police cells, but was granted R5 000 bail later on Saturday.

The Sunday Times reported that, apart from allegedly damaging Gigaba’s friend’s car, the 40-year-old spent a night in jail because the Hawks wanted to clarify if there was a link to a previous death threat.

A source told the Sunday publication that a “threat” on Gigaba’s life had been uncovered in June, and when Norma allegedly attacked the car two weeks ago in what other sources said was a “jealous rage”, they used the opportunity to establish her involvement in the alleged conspiracy, if any.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told that there was “an element of threat to the former minister’s life in the nature of the offence”.

“We had to get involved and deal with it. We have done what we had to do. That case now will be referred to the SAPS detective for further investigation,” he previously told .

Norma Gigaba’s lawyer Victor Nkwashu told on Sunday evening that he could not comment on the media reports.

“I cannot comment because one, the matter is before the court, and two, those allegations have not been brought to us, we only saw them in the media,” he said.