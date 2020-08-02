Newcastle Knights ‘don’t know how to play hard’ says Phil Gould, Melbourne Storm, Adam O’Brien

NRL analyst Phil Gould said that the Knights are still missing the ability to “play hard” following their 26-16 loss to the Melbourne Storm, despite their coach basically saying the exact opposite and praising Newcastle’s “courageous effort”.

The Knights were simply unable to match a formidable Storm performance at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday. Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien was fuming after his side’s display last week, but this weekend he was very impressed by what he saw.

“On a whole I couldn’t be more proud of them this week,” O’Brien said in his post-match press conference.

“I was really disappointed last week with our attitude, but they’ve gone full scale the other way. I haven’t built it on excuses, but there’s seven guys out of the team.

“I don’t know if you’d get a more courageous effort than what we got.

“I’m proud of them. We need to turn up with that fight every week.”

Storm v Knights Round 12: Presser – Adam O’Brien

However Gould was not convinced.

For a team that started the season with some considering them NRL premiership contenders, Gould believes they’re still not playing to their full potential.

“At the moment Newcastle don’t know how to play hard. They try hard. They don’t know how to play hard,” he said on Wide World of Sports’ Final Whistle segment.

“There’s a difference between trying hard and playing hard.

“Newcastle Knights tried hard, that’s a given playing professional football. They’re talented and I think at times they try to play beyond their capabilities and what that does is it keeps making it easier for their opposition.

“They just had a team that punished them today.

NRL Highlights: Storm v Knights: Round 12

“They need someone hard and experienced on the field that cuts out all the nonsense or the coach has got to say to them, ‘Cut this nonsense out, this is the way you win football games, stick to this’. That’s all the Melbourne Storm do.

“The secret to them is they play to their ability. They’re very committed to their task and that’s what beats a lot of sides.”

The Knights are carrying a long injury list going into the second half of the 2020 season, and on Sunday they had another concern with Bradman Best. O’Brien provided an update on his condition after the loss.

“I need to check Bradman. I’m not 100 percent sure, but he’s hobbling pretty badly at the moment,” the Knights coach said.

“It’s [his] ankle. I don’t know anymore than that. He played the second half hobbling hoping it can get going, but yeh it’s not great.”

Best hits back for Knights

O’Brien is not disheartened by the impact injuries have had on their performances in recent weeks though, and still believes they’ve got plenty to prove.

“We can choose to moan about who we don’t have, or we can celebrate who we do,” he said.

“We’ve been through the worst of the travel. We’ve got a lot of home games. If we can hang onto that grit and toughness… we’ll be a hard footy team to knock off in finals.”