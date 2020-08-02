New positive tests for Cardinals By

Matilda Coleman
© . MLB: St Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals received multiple new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, multiple outlets reported.

An exact number was not immediately known, nor was it clear if any players were involved.

The Cardinals have not played since Wednesday. Their entire weekend series in Milwaukee was postponed after multiple members of the traveling party tested positive.

On Saturday night, St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak said one player and three staff members had tested positive for the virus but had not shown any symptoms. An additional four members of the organization — one other player and three other staff members — had received inconclusive test results, Mozeliak said.

Two who tested positive returned to St. Louis from Milwaukee by car, while other Cardinals players were isolating inside of their hotel rooms in Milwaukee.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play four games against the Detroit Tigers from Tuesday through Thursday.

–Field Level Media

