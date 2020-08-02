Naya Rivera’s Fans Remember Her Impact on Their Lives During Vigil at Lake Piru

WENN

Naya Rivera is remembered by her fans in a vigil held three weeks after her death. Fans of the late actress and her show “Glee“, on which she played the role of Santana Lopez since the first season, gathered at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, where the star was drowned, on Saturday, August 1.

Fans, who came from California as well as Oregon and Indiana, brought balloons, floral displays and works of art honoring the 33-year-old actress. There’s also a rainbow flag with the words “Thank you, Naya” written alongside many handwritten names as a nod to her character Santana, who represents the LGBTQ community on the show.

The fans opened up about Naya and the show’s impact on their lives, with one saying at the vigil, “Without ‘Glee’, I swear I would not be here. I would not be alive. That’s just a fact,” according to CBS Los Angeles. Another echoed the sentiment, “After seeing them on TV, I was like it is okay to be different.”

According to a fan, the vigil was held with the crowd abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines. “Thank you @chanelinblack & @NAYAarmy for organizing the #NayasFanMemorial it was beautiful,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “Great to see masks and encouraging social distancing too #ripnaya #nayarivera.”

Naya disappeared while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey in Lake Piru on July 8. Her body was found on July 13, following a five-day search. On the same day, the “Glee” cast gathered at the lake to pay their respects to their late co-star.

Her son was safe and told investigators that his mother helped him climb back into the boat after they’re swimming, before she disappeared underwater. According to her death certificate, her cause of death was “drowning” and states that she died within a matter of “[minutes].” She was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24.