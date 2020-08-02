Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he doesn’t know anything about direction



Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been receiving rave reviews for his film Raat Akeli Hai, which got released on an OTT platform. Speaking about it to a leading daily, Nawazuddin commented saying he doesn’t differentiate in movies when he is shooting, “When I shoot, it doesn’t matter whether it is for theatres or OTT platforms. My job is to challenge myself to perform better. You should keep working and giving your best shot. It may take time, but one day, you will earn the fruits of labour. I had no clue if I would achieve success, but slowly and steadily, I have reached here.”



The actor will be next seen in Bole Chudiyaan which is directed by his brother, when asked about him going behind the camera, the actor tells the daily, “I don’t even know the D of direction; I’m happy to leave it to my brother.” The actor is currently in his hometown and is enjoying small joys of life like farming, “I practice farming whenever I am back in my village,” says the actor.



We’re looking forward to his new venture.