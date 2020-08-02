Nathan Cleary set to be docked Dally M points for Tik Tok debacle

Nathan Cleary’s chances of claiming this year’s Dally M medal have taken a hit with the star’s Tik Tok suspension set to cost him points.

Cleary was on 11 points, just two point off leader Harry Grant, when voting went behind closing doors two weeks ago.

However, according to NRL rules, the Penrith halfback should have been docked six points, because each week a player is suspended he loses three points.

Top 5 Tries: Round 12

Cleary was suspended the first two games of the revamped NRL season for lying to the integrity unit about the details of the Tik Tok debacle earlier in the year.

The NRL acknowledged the error on Sunday night according to News Corp, but the official leaderboard has not been changed but it’s expected Cleary will now drop to five points.

Penrith is fuming, claiming the playmaker is being punished again on top of the initial suspension.

“He has already been penalised by not being able to win points over those two games, hasn’t he?” Panthers group chief executive Brian Fletcher said.

“The two weeks he didn’t play — he couldn’t earn any points. If he played, he could have polled six points.

“Losing six is a bit rough when you’re suspended anyway. Part of your penalty was that you couldn’t earn the points. It’s a bit unfair you’ve got to lose another six.

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary fires a kick during his side’s big win over Manly. (Getty)

“The way he is playing, he could have been the Dally M player (of the match) in both those games. It’s hard to penalise him another six.

“Why would you get penalised another three points because you’re out.”

An NRL spokesman confirmed the rules still apply to Cleary.

“Players who are suspended throughout the season are deducted three Dally M Medal points for each week they are out of play,” said an NRL spokesman on Sunday night.

“Any player suspended for two separate offences or suspended for more than two matches in any one season immediately becomes ineligible for the Dally M Medal.”

Wests Tigers hooker Harry Grant was leading on 13 points when voting went private, with Melbourne’s Cam Smith and Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson one point behind.