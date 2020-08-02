My First Homie: Siblings Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu talk about their friendship

















While Friendship Day is all about your pals, Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the bond between a brother and sister. And since both these special days are falling back to back this year, we have decided to combine the celebration… but with twist. We put the spotlight on the friendship and bond between sisters in our special video – My First Homie. And who better than Taapsee Pannu and her cute sis Shagun Pannu to give us a sneak peek into the fabulous camaraderie shared between siblings.

Taapsee is 4 years elder to Shagaun, but guess who’s the boss in this equation? The younger one of course, who Taapsee refers to as a teacher. We threw a set of questions to both the girls and we couldn’t help but laugh out loud with their whacky answers. The friendship between them is so obvious with this video and you’ll instantly fall in love with them. So sit back, hug your First Homie and watch this adorable video.