Mum reveals cleaning hack that could extend the life of your tumble dryer

A crafty mum has revealed a cleaning hack that could extend the life of your tumble dryer.

There comes a in the life of the machine where clothes simply struggle to dry in as quick a as they used to.

Clothes usually start to come out a little bit more damp as the tumble dryer grows older.

The go-to place to clean is the lint filter as removing some of the debris usually helps to restore things back to normal.

A woman on the Facebook group Mums Who Clean has revealed the one way to check if the lint filter is working as well as it should, reports the Daily Star.

She wrote: “Most people keep the lint trap clean on the dryer. But did you know it’s not really clean? Here’s how to test and find out.

“Remove the lint trap from your dryer and wipe off all lint. Now go to the sink and run water over to it. If it holds any water at all it’s not clean.”

She goes onto suggest that muck can usually build up from fabric softener too.





Failing to put in a bit of elbow grease in cleaning it every six months could be the reason why your dryer is not working 100%.

She added: “All you need is dishwashing liquid, an old brush (nail brush, tooth brush, anything of this nature), wet lint trap, add a little soap, scrub with brush [and] rinse! It’s that easy!

“Notice as you rinse it the water flows straight through and no longer stands on the screen!

“Do this every six months and add life to your dryer.”

The post garnered a positive response, with one commenter remarking: “Thanks for the tip.”

And another said: “Awesome.”

Always make sure to check your tumble dryer’s manual before messing around with it.

Stick to safety instructions and don’t do anything that isn’t given the okay by manufacturers.

If your dryer isn’t working properly, you can always call in the experts to help.