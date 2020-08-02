MLB believes Phillies’ last two COVID-19 tests were false positives

The Philadelphia Phillies’ minor coronavirus outbreak may be even less of a threat than we originally thought.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Phillies are optimistic that their last two positive coronavirus tests — a coach and clubhouse assistant — were false positives.

The Phillies have had no positive tests among players, and they’re allowed to access Citizens Bank Park on Saturday for scattered workouts.

On Saturday, Major League Baseball said, according to Passan: “It appears that two of those individuals’ tests were false positives, and it is unclear if the third individual contracted COVID-19 from Marlins players and staff based on the timing of the positive test.”

Philadelphia hasn’t played since last Sunday out of extreme caution following their series against the Miami Marlins, who have had 18 players and three staff members test positive for COVID-19.

The Phillies currently are scheduled to play a four-game series against the New York Yankees this week. Two games will be at home and two will be on the road at Yankee Stadium.

There were 29 positive tests across MLB over the past week, the league announced Friday. MLB reported that 21 of those positive tests were from one team. However, they didn’t state which organization the 21 positive tests came from, though we have a pretty good idea.