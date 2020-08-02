Mitch Cleary stood down over Brooke Cotchin Instagram post COVID19 protocol breach, social media reaction

AFL Media has reportedly stood down journalist Mitch Cleary after he revealed Brooke Cotchin’s social media post which led to the Richmond Tigers copping a $45,000 fine.

The Herald Sun reports the AFL considered Cleary an employee of the company as opposed to his duties as a journalist in the media.

The decision to stand the journalist down were orders directly from the AFL according to the report.

Cleary was the first journalist to reveal Cotchin’s Instagram post to the public on Friday. The Instagram story was deleted from her social media account shortly after it was posted.

Trent and Brooke Cotchin and their family (Instagram)

But veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson was the first journalist to identity Cotchin as the individual behind Richmond’s COVID-19 breach when she broke the news last Thursday on 3AW.

Brooke Cotchin, the wife of Tigers captain Trent Cotchin, had landed her husband’s club in hot water when she posted to Instagram a story of her getting a facial at the Essence day spa.

The AFL’s decision to stand Cleary down was met with an uproar from fellow media personnel on social media.

Five clubs over the weekend were hit with hefty fines following separate incidents of COVID-19 breaches within the AFL’s Queensland hub.

Hawthorn was hit with a $50,000 fine ($25,000 suspended for the remainder of the season), while Carlton, North Melbourne and Richmond accepted $45,000 fines ($25,000 suspended for the remainder of the season).