Mitch Cleary stood down for Brooke Cotchin photo, Eddie McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has questioned the AFL’s treatment of stood down journalist Mitch Cleary, saying the decision exposes a false claim about its media arm.

Cleary, a highly respected journalist for AFL.com, was stood down indefinitely for tweeting Brooke Cotchin’s Instagram post that resulted in Richmond receiving a $45,000 fine.

The photo showed Cotchin at a Gold Coast day spa, which breached the league’s quarantine hub rules.

Caro calls out partners, families breaking AFL quarantine

Cotchin had been named on radio by Nine journalist Caroline Wilson last week before Cleary shared the image. He later deleted his tweet.

Multiple other media outlets also named Cotchin as the culprit responsible for the breach, after determining that naming her was in the public interest.

Despite the widespread coverage of the story, the AFL reportedly took disciplinary action against Cleary due to its view that his obligations are as an AFL employee first and a journalist second.

It’s a view that has copped widespread criticism, particularly given the AFL has often spruiked its media arm’s independence.

Speaking on Triple M’s Hot Breakfast, McGuire said that ruse had been exposed.

“They have no problem telling us they’re independent when they’re shredding players, clubs and officials,” he said.

“This is going to have some ramifications down the track on what the AFL Media department is all about.”

McGuire’s comments come after journalists across the AFL industry publicly condemned Cleary’s standing down, particularly given the photo he shared was initially self published to Brooke Cotchin’s 36,000 Instagram followers.