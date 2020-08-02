Aime Williams / Financial Times:
Mike Pompeo suggests US will take action in the coming days against more Chinese software companies that it perceives as a risk to national security — Pompeo vows further clampdown as ByteDance tries to salvage sale talks with Microsoft,nbsp; — The Trump administration has vowed to “take action,rdquo; …
Mike Pompeo suggests US will take action in the coming days against more Chinese software companies that it perceives as a risk to national security (Aime Williams/Financial Times)
Aime Williams / Financial Times: