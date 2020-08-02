Megan’s Shooter Tory Lanez Video’d ‘Turning Up’ In Club – Looking For White Girls!

Tory Lanez is not laying low, even after news reports content that he shot his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion after the two got into a heated argument in Los Angeles. In a new video Tory was spotted turning up in a nightclub, yelling out that he wanted a “Becky,” or a White girl.

Tory and Megan have been all over the news in recent days, after Tory was arrested for gun possession. Megan came out a short time later and claimed that Tory shot her in both of her feet.

