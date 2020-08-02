Megan’s Shooter Tory Lanez Video’d ‘Turning Up’ In Club – Looking For White Girls!

Tory Lanez is not laying low, even after news reports content that he shot his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion after the two got into a heated argument in Los Angeles. In a new video Tory was spotted turning up in a nightclub, yelling out that he wanted a “Becky,” or a White girl.

Tory and Megan have been all over the news in recent days, after Tory was arrested for gun possession. Megan came out a short time later and claimed that Tory shot her in both of her feet.

So far Tory has not commented on the incident. And the rapper is still out here living his best life. Yesterday was Tory’s birthday, and he was spotted in the club – turning up.

Police are currently actively looking to charge Tory with attempted murder – and are working with Megan to put together a case against the rapper.

Listen:

On July 12 Tory was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and Megan, a passenger in his SUV at the time of his arrest, suffered an injury to her foot. At the time, police claimed that the injury was a cut from broken glass.

Witnesses at a party the couple attended described an argument and multiple gunshots before the car peeled away, and video of the arrest showed Meg leaving behind clearly visible, bloody footprints as she exited the vehicle.