Master P Claims J. Cole Is Seriously Training To Play In The NBA

From one athlete/rapper to another, Master P claims that J. Cole’s current focus is making the NBA roster.

We all know J. Cole is nice with the pen, but real fans know he’s also nice on the court. Cole hooped back in high school and tried out for St. John’s while in college but ultimately dedicated his time to his music craft.

Master P fans know Percy Miller earned an NBA contract in the 90s AFTER he was already famous for No Limit. Apparently, J. Cole sought Master P’s advice in playing in the NBA, according to TMZ.

“When I talked to J. Cole, he was like ‘You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?’” Master P said. “I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hate, it’s gonna be a lot of people not believing in you but you know J. Cole — he got the right size, he in the gym!”

Master P continued, “But, what I told him … this a different time we’re in. They’re going to pick you apart! You’re gonna have to be able to hit every shot and if you don’t hit every shot, they — you know in the NBA, they don’t hit every shot but they believe in them. So, you’re gonna have to go somewhere where the team really believe in you and the players believe in you.”

And Master P admits it’s going to be even harder for J. Cole, who won’t get a pass just because he’s famous.

“They’ve been putting their whole life into this. So, you’re gonna have to prove you’re worthy of being on that court,” P said, adding, “I believe in him and I believe that he’s a youngster that has a lot of desire.”

“Either you’re gonna be good enough to play or you’re gonna get exposed,” Master P said.

