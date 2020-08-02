Mark Scheifele leaves Jets-Flames Game 1 after push from Matthew Tkachuk

The Jets lost No. 1 center Mark Scheifele to a lower-body injury in the first period of their qualifying round series opener vs. the Flames on Saturday.

Scheifele needed to be helped off the ice in Edmonton after he slammed into the boards awkwardly while Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk was trailing him.

The Jets announced in the second period that Scheifele would not return.

Mark Scheifele is helped off the ice.



Moments later, Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler fought Tkachuk, who tossed off his gloves while skating to accept the invitation.

Tkachuk’s reputation for chippiness left people questioning whether he cut Scheifele’s lower leg with a skate.

Scheifele, 27, posted 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 71 games with Winnipeg this season, tied for most on the club with Kyle Connor. He was the Jets’ first draft pick following the franchise’s move from Atlanta in 2011.

Winnipeg suffered another blow in the third period when winger Patrik Laine suffered an apparent wrist or elbow injury.

Calgary won Game 1 of the best-of-five series 4-1. Game 2 of the series is set for Monday. The series winner will advance to the Western Conference portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs.