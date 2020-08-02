Major incident declared in British city of Manchester to tackle coronavirus By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester

LONDON () – A major incident has been declared in the Manchester area of Britain to help tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases, a local official was quoted as saying on Sunday.

“Although the council and partner organisations have been working closely to tackle the impacts of the pandemic since early this year, declaring a major incident means we can ramp this up further,” the Leader of Manchester City Council Richard Leese said in the Manchester Evening News.

“It allows the establishment of a central command structure to oversee the response and enables agencies involved to draw on extra resources.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR