Major incident declared in British city of Manchester to tackle coronavirus By

FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester
LONDON () – A major incident has been declared in the Manchester area of Britain to help tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases, a local official was quoted as saying on Sunday.
“Although the council and partner organisations have been working closely to tackle the impacts of the pandemic since early this year, declaring a major incident means we can ramp this up further,” the Leader of Manchester City Council Richard Leese said in the Manchester Evening News.
“It allows the establishment of a central command structure to oversee the response and enables agencies involved to draw on extra resources.”
