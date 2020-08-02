Madeleine McCann prime suspect boasted to pals of sex act in room of sleeping British girls

The Madeleine McCann prime suspect allegedly boasted he sneaked into a ­holiday flat and ­performed a sex act in a room full of sleeping British girls.

A close pal of Christian Brueckner, 43, claims the German told him he only fled when one of the teens woke up in terror.

The friend broke his silence about the alleged incident after seeing last week’s police searches.







(Image: Andy Stenning/Daily Mirror)



Dozens of officers searched an allotment Brueckner used to rent in Hanover on Tuesday.

Brueckner is in a German jail suspected of kidnapping Maddie, three, from a holiday flat in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. He lived in the area then.

His pal said: “We never thought his crimes involved children – he was a kleptomaniac. We just thought he stole everything in sight.







(Image: Supplied)



“He told me what he got up to when he lived in Portugal. He said he had been surviving by breaking into hotel rooms, stealing cameras and laptops.

“But the strangest thing he ever told me was about breaking into a room where four teenagers from Britain were sleeping on the sofa and floor.

“He was naked and had left his clothes outside and he was masturbating. When one woke up and tried to wake the others up he panicked and ran out. He told it like a funny story.”

The friend said he didn’t know for certain if this happened in Praia da Luz – but believes it was in the same area.