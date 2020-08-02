Luke Combs Gets Married, Shares First Pic From Wedding

Instagram/Tiffany Brittin

The country music singer has exchanged wedding vows with fiancee Nicole Hocking in a small intimate ceremony in Florida, two years after they were engaged.

Country star Luke Combs is a married man.

The “Beautiful Crazy” hitmaker exchanged vows with fiancee Nicole Hocking in a small ceremony in Florida on Saturday (01Aug20), as tropical storm Isaias loomed.

“Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year,” a representative for the star tells People.com.

Combs, who wore a blue suit jacket with light pants for the occasion, took to Instagram to share a pair of photos of the bride and groom celebrating the nuptials outdoors.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life,” he began. “I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever.”

The new Mrs. Combs, who walked down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder white dress, also gushed about their big day online as she posted the same images and wrote, “Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!”

“Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year! So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!”

Combs’ famous friends were quick to offer up their well wishes as the news broke on Sunday morning.

“Awwww congrats y’all!!!!” singer Carly Pearce commented, while “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz posted, “Congratulations, Luke!” and Lindsay Ell added, “So happy for you guys!!!! Congrats!”

The couple began dating in 2016 and Combs popped the question in 2018.