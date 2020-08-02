Love & Hiphop Saucy Santana Accused Of Being Inappropriate w/ Child At Gay Pool Party!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Yesterday, Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Saucy Santana and his friends were accused by hotel security of inappropriate conduct towards a young boy. 

MTO News learned that the incident occurred at a public hotel swimming pool in Miami. Saucy and his friends – who are all gay – were approached by a hotel security guard and asked to leave the pool. The guard claimed that the men were somehow being inappropriate with a child.

