Litecoin Falls 12% In Rout By .com

Litecoin Falls 12% In Rout



.com – was trading at $53.609 by 00:42 (04:42 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, down 12.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 2.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $3.928B, or 1.09% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $53.459 to $65.098 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.49%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.474B or 3.01% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $47.0007 to $65.0984 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 87.24% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,867.8 on the .com Index, down 3.77% on the day.

was trading at $335.79 on the .com Index, a loss of 5.28%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $215.916B or 59.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $42.348B or 11.74% of the total cryptocurrency market value.