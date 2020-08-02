Lisa Bonet Gets Praised After Ex Lenny Kravitz Wishes Jason Momoa a Happy Birthday

WENN

The rock superstar takes to his social media accounts to share his birthday tribute to the ‘Aquaman’ star along with a black-and-white photo of them together.

It’s not a secret that Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet remain on good terms even after the two decided to end their marriage. The rockstar even wished her current husband, Jason Momoa, a happy birthday when the latter turned 41 on Saturday, July 1. However, instead of Lenny or Jason, it was Lina who received all the praises from fans.

Lenny took to social media over the weekend to share his birthday tribute alongside a black-and-white photo of him and the “Aquaman” star together. “Happy birthday,” so the singer said underneath the snap. “One family. One love.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet birthday messages. However, rather than the two men, all of them decided that Lisa was the one who should be celebrated for their blended family and her good taste in men. Even actress Yvette Nicole Brown commented on the post, “Good evening to #LisaBonet and only Lisa Bonet.”

“Lisa Bonet really went and married not one but TWO of the sexiest men to ever walk the earth. The immaculacy,” another person said. “When my old n***a makes a happy birthday post for my new n***a I’ll know my vagina is the Final Boss. Ms. Lisa Bonet – we say your name,” one other wrote. “When your fine ex bae send your fine new bae a Happy Birthday post…Lisa Bonet.”

“How Lisa Bonet flexin on us and she not even in the damn pic,” an individual jokingly said, as another person commented, “Let’s be real: #LisaBonet has truly cornered the c**k market. I’ve never seen a more delicious charcuterie board in my life…” Someone else, in the meantime, said, “Sometimes I wonder what Lisa Bonet did in a past life to be able to land both of these incredibly sexy men in her life. She must have very good karma.”