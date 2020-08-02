Lewis rockets up Memphis leaderboard By

3/3 © . OPGA: WGC – FedEx St. Jude Invitational – Final Round



– An electrifying performance from Tom Lewis helped the Englishman to surge up the leaderboard in early play on Sunday at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

After carding a nine-under par 61 on Saturday, Lewis shot five birdies on the front nine to move within one stroke of leader Brendon Todd at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lewis, who has not finished in the top 10 since the PGA Tour returned from coronavirus hiatus in June, put himself in contention for the title after sinking a 28-foot putt for a birdie on the nine hole.

Todd, who won two PGA Tour titles on consecutive starts last November, appeared to have lost some of his edge on Sunday, with a clean but unremarkable early performance that had him at even par through seven.

An Byeong-hun, who was just one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday’s action, struggled in early play, shooting two bogeys on the first five holes.