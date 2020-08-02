Lewis rockets up Memphis leaderboard By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
3/3

© . OPGA: WGC – FedEx St. Jude Invitational – Final Round

2/3

() – An electrifying performance from Tom Lewis helped the Englishman to surge up the leaderboard in early play on Sunday at the WGC FedEx (NYSE:) St. Jude Invitational.

After carding a nine-under par 61 on Saturday, Lewis shot five birdies on the front nine to move within one stroke of leader Brendon Todd at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lewis, who has not finished in the top 10 since the PGA Tour returned from coronavirus hiatus in June, put himself in contention for the title after sinking a 28-foot putt for a birdie on the nine hole.

Todd, who won two PGA Tour titles on consecutive starts last November, appeared to have lost some of his edge on Sunday, with a clean but unremarkable early performance that had him at even par through seven.

An Byeong-hun, who was just one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday’s action, struggled in early play, shooting two bogeys on the first five holes.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR