Lea Thompson Claims Ellen DeGeneres’ Rudeness Is ‘True Story,’ Host Is ‘Pissed’ by New Allegations

WENN

In related story, the ‘Finding Dory’ actress is said to be wanting to exit the talk show following new claims made against herself and the staff of the award-winning morning show.

–

More allegations against Ellen DeGeneres and her popular talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” surfaced online. After comedian Brad Garrett claimed on Twitter that he knew many people who told him about getting poor treatment by the host, Lea Thompson doubled down on the comment.

In response to an article about Brad saying that mistreatment by Ellen is a “common knowledge,” the “Little Women” star wrote on Friday, July 31, “True story. It is.” Lea, however, didn’t detail how she came to the conclusion.

Lea Thompson agreed with Brad Garrett’s comment on mistreatment by Ellen DeGeneres.

In related story, Ellen is said to be wanting to exit the talk show following new claims made against herself and the staff of the award-winning morning show. “She is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” a source reveals to Us Weekly.

“She knows she can be tough at times,” the insider goes on saying. “But [she] believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.”

This arrives after James Corden reportedly might take over Ellen’s hosting duty on the daytime show. Editors at Britain’s The Sun newspaper claimed that “The Late Late Show with James Corden” host “could be the shock winner after dozens of employees accused the $50 million-a-year (£38 million) presenter of turning a blind eye to racism, bullying and sexual harassment on her hit daytime show.”

Sources added that James had long been seen as Ellen’s “long term successor,” with the ongoing scandal only cementing his future on the show.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was hit with racism and toxic environment allegations made by current and former employees. In response to that, Ellen issued a statement in an internal email on Thursday, saying that she’s sorry for what happened and promised a change. However, later on Friday, BuzzFeed published a new report, alleging that “the office is a place where sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant,” according to “dozens of men and women who work behind the scenes.”