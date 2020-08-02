Larian Studios Warns Against Baldur’s Gate 3 Pre-orders

A Larian Studios executive gave a word of caution to players who are thinking about securing a pre-order for the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios is planning to launch Baldur’s Gate 3, which is set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, on early access in August. The game currently has no release date yet, which is part of the reason why the studio is warning against retailers that are offering pre-orders for the RPG.

Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing at Larian Studios, tweeted the warning against Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-orders.

Be wary of preordering BG3 anywhere right now. We won,amp;#39;t have a pre-order period. We have no plans to work with retail yet, and no 3rd party distributors. Haven,amp;#39;t announced a price or date. We can,amp;#39;t guarantee you,amp;#39;ll get anything from them. — Very Games Michael (@Cromwelp) August 1, 2020

In follow-up tweets, Douse added that Larian Studios would not be able to offer support for any transaction made through retailers or distributors as there are no agreements with them, and that these companies have nowhere to stock keys as Larian Studios is not working with them for Baldur’s Gate 3‘s early access.

Douse clarified that he was issuing the warning against Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-orders as he has seen listings appearing on certain websites, which may lead to player complaints if they are unable to acquire access to the game.

has reached out to Larian Studios for further comments on the matter, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Baldur’s Gate 3 early access in August

Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke said in June that the plan is to roll out Baldur’s Gate 3 on early access in August. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there remains a chance that the launch will be delayed.

Vincke also said that major improvements have been made to Baldur’s Gate 3 since it was showcased at PAX East in February and that it will look even better upon release as development will continue after the game launches on early access.

Editors’ Recommendations

























