LaFleur on Packers’ QB situation: Rodgers ‘is our quarterback’

Back in April, the Packers shocked the NFL community when they traded up in the first round to draft Utah product Jordan Love.

It was a stunning move because Green Bay was widely expected to use its first-round pick to draft a receiver. The offense needed a boost in a big way, and Rodgers is still well in his prime as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

Rodgers himself is fairly sure his time in Green Bay will be limited due to the shocking decision. He even said that the pick drove him to slam tequila on draft night.

Packers legend Brett Favre predicted Rodgers will finish his career with a different team. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the NFL who thinks Rodgers will be in Green Bay “for a really long time.”

Since becoming a full-time starter for the Packers back in 2008, Rodgers has consistently been one of the NFL’s top passers. He rarely makes game-breaking mistakes, as his 84 interceptions in 181 career games clearly show.

The past two seasons, Rodgers has passed for 8,444 yards with 51 touchdowns and just six interceptions. That’s absolutely elite production.

So, if Love had never been drafted, it’s easy to see the Packers hanging onto Rodgers until he is ready to retire. But now that they’ve expended a first-round pick, trading up to do it, for another quarterback, that’s a hard sell.