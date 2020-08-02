Kosovo prime minister says he has COVID-19 By

© . FILE PHOTO: Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti talks to media outside the parliament building in Pristina, Kosovo
PRISTINA () – Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks.
“I don’t have symptoms expect a very mild cough,” Hoti said on his Facebook (NASDAQ:) page.
Hoti’s government has faced criticism for not doing enough to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the small Balkan country reporting a sharp increase in cases in the past few days — including 13 deaths on Sunday.
Around 9,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus and 249 have died since mid-March, when the first cases with the virus were reported in the small Balkan country.
