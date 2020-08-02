Joey Votto placed on IL with coronavirus symptoms

Joey Votto won’t be playing in the Cincinnati Reds doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Reds All-Star first baseman was placed on the injured list because he’s reportedly experiencing coronavirus symptoms, according to Cincinnati.com’s Bobby Nightengale.

Votto self-reported his symptoms to team staff on Sunday morning, but has not tested positive for COVID-19, Nightengale adds.

Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas also self-reported symptoms last week and spent three days on the IL before returning to action.

Cincinnati has had three players miss games due to coronavirus-related symptoms. Moustakas, Nick Senzel and Matt Davidson all missed games, but never tested positive for the virus.

Votto’s reporting comes out of an abundance of caution following the Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak that has seen 18 players and three staff members test positive.

The coronavirus has also made its way to other Major League Baseball clubhouses. The Philadelphia Phillies’ weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed after multiple members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

The St. Louis Cardinals reported two positive cases on Friday, resulting in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers being postponed.

Votto is hitting .259 at the plate through seven games this season, with five RBI’s and two home runs.