Joey Votto placed on IL after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

As expected, the Reds activated right-hander Anthony DeSclafani from the 10-day injured list Sunday, as DeSclafani is scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against the Tigers. He will take the roster spot of a notable figure, as first baseman Joey Votto will head to the injured list.

The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale reports that Votto told the Reds he was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, though he hasn’t had any positive test results for the virus. As opposed to the regular IL, the coronavirus injured list doesn’t have any minimum absence time attached, so Votto could be back in action within a couple of days if he is feeling better and he continues to test negative.

Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a day after appearing in the Reds’ season opener. This created worries that the entire Reds clubhouse could have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus, and those worries intensified when Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel both began to exhibit symptoms. Thankfully, neither Moustakas nor Senzel tested positive for the virus and both are now back on the active roster, and Davidson was also cleared to return last Friday.

A right teres major strain sidelined DeSclafani just prior to the Reds’ first game of the season, though the injury was only thought to be serious enough to require a minimal IL stint and one missed start for the right-hander. DeSclafani is looking to build on a solid 2019 season that saw him post a 3.89 ERA, 3.41 K/BB rate, and 9.0 K/9 over 31 starts and 166 2/3 innings for Cincinnati. The man they call “Disco” seemed to be emerging as a quality rotation piece for the Reds in 2015-16 before a series of injuries set him back, including elbow problems that kept him out of action for the entire 2017 campaign.