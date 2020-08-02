Joel Sjoholm goes boating on way to Hero Open bogey | Golf News



















1:10



Joel Sjoholm had to take an unusual route to recover a wayward shot in the final round of the Hero Open…

Joel Sjoholm rowed in with a one-over 73 in the final round of the Hero Open and in the process took an unusual route to a bogey on the 17th hole at Forest of Arden.

The 35-year-old Swede pulled his second shot on the par-five onto a small island in the pond in front of the green.

A small boat was handily placed to access Henderson’s Island, leaving Sjoholm to negotiate the narrow stretch of water to it in order to play his third shot, although his trip was not without its wobbles.

After moving signs, Sjoholm was able to chip to the back of the green before another test of his nerve coming back across the water.

He then left himself with a 25-foot putt for par but missed it for his fourth bogey on the back as he dropped out of contention after three birdies on the front .

Sjoholm closed with a one-over 73

Sjoholm eventually finished on under in a tie for 22nd place, behind the winner Sam Horsfield, but at least he remained dry!

Click play on the video above to watch some ‘Sjo-boating’ from Joel……