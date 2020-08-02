Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Recruit ‘Black’ Sex Slaves: Only ‘White Girls’ Or ‘Exoticals’!!

New details surrounding the horrific sex slave ring that was reportedly run by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has just been released. And MTO News has learned that Epstein had a strict “No Black girls” policy.
In a new transcript just released in the Ghislaine Maxwell case, a witness detailed allegations of how Maxwell and Epstein had her recruit other girls to pimp out to rich and powerful men.
‘What instructions were you given about what to look for?’ The witness was asked. ‘Young, pretty, you know, a fun personality. They couldn’t be black,’ the witness replied.
‘If they were any other descent other than white, they had to be exotically beautiful. That was just about it.’
That witness was a teenage girl that claims Epstein molested her, and wanted her to bring her non-Black teenage friends to also be molested.
Here’s more testimony from that poor girl:
I was introduced to Jeffrey, he was laying naked on top of the massage table, and obviously for one, I’m a 15 year old girl and seeing him on the table was weird but, also learning about anatomy and massage, I thought this would be part of it. . .
‘I was expected to lick his nipples, instructed on how to do so by J.E. and give him oral sex while he wanted to fondle me, and then at the end, I was told by Ghislaine to get on top and straddle Jeffrey sexually.’
‘I was there with just my undies on, and she was completely bare, and made some kind of little flake about the underwear that I was wearing,’