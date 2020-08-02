Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Recruit ‘Black’ Sex Slaves: Only ‘White Girls’ Or ‘Exoticals’!!

New details surrounding the horrific sex slave ring that was reportedly run by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has just been released. And MTO News has learned that Epstein had a strict “No Black girls” policy.

In a new transcript just released in the Ghislaine Maxwell case, a witness detailed allegations of how Maxwell and Epstein had her recruit other girls to pimp out to rich and powerful men.

‘What instructions were you given about what to look for?’ The witness was asked. ‘Young, pretty, you know, a fun personality. They couldn’t be black,’ the witness replied.

‘If they were any other descent other than white, they had to be exotically beautiful. That was just about it.’

That witness was a teenage girl that claims Epstein molested her, and wanted her to bring her non-Black teenage friends to also be molested.

Here’s more testimony from that poor girl: