Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Recruit ‘Black’ Sex Slaves: Only ‘White Girls’ Or ‘Exoticals’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

New details surrounding the horrific sex slave ring that was reportedly run by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has just been released. And MTO News has learned that Epstein had a strict “No Black girls” policy.

In a new transcript just released in the Ghislaine Maxwell case,  a witness detailed allegations of how Maxwell and Epstein had her recruit other girls to pimp out to rich and powerful men.

‘What instructions were you given about what to look for?’ The witness was asked. ‘Young, pretty, you know, a fun personality. They couldn’t be black,’ the witness replied. 

