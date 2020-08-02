James Corden Allegedly to Replace Ellen DeGeneres Amid Investigation Over Toxic Workplace

WENN

The ‘Late Late Show’ host is reportedly in line to take over Ellen’s daytime talk show following numerous rumors that Ellen turned blind eye to racism, bullying, and sexual harassment.

America’s “Late Late Show” host James Corden could take over Ellen DeGeneres‘ hit daytime talk show, according to new reports.

Editors at Britain’s The Sun newspaper claimed Corden “could be the shock winner after dozens of employees accused the $50 million-a-year (£38 million) presenter of turning a blind eye to racism, bullying and sexual harassment on her hit daytime show.”

Sources told the publication Corden has long been seen as DeGeneres’ “long term successor,” with the ongoing scandal only cementing his future on the show.

The U.K. tabloid report comes as the New York Post obtained an internal email from the show’s own executive producers, revealing DeGeneres is returning to the studio for the first time in months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither Corden nor DeGeneres has responded to the reports.

On Thursday (30Jul20), the star, who has fronted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” since its inception in 2003, released a statement, admitting she was “sorry” about recent allegations of a “toxic” work environment from former employees.

But on Friday, BuzzFeed bosses published a new report, alleging that “the office is a place where sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant,” according to “dozens of men and women who work behind the scenes.”