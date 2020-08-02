Jake Averillo scores miraculous try for Canterbury Bulldogs in loss to Parramatta Eels

Diehard fans at Belmore think the world of centre Jake Averillo, and it’s not hard to see why.

Just three minutes into the second half in Canterbury’s narrow two-point loss to Parramatta, the 19-year-old scored a miraculous try to get the Bulldogs back into the game at the time.

Canterbury spun it wide on the last to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak with Averillo sweeping around to get on the outside of Maika Sivo on the wing.

The youngster burnt the Eels flyer with pure athleticism by staying airborne and still managed to get the ball down inside the corner post.

“Incredible show of athleticism from Averillo,” Fox Sports commentator Michael Ennis said.

“He got around Sivo and stayed in the field of play and gets the ball down with his left hand.

“Does he get it down? That’s unbelievable. That is amazing. I’m speechless, that’s incredible. What a play from Averillo!”

“He’s a human star fish,” added commentator Warren Smith.

“As outrageous as it gets. A millimetre inside the touch in-goal line and he knew. He had no doubt that that was good. Spectacular four-pointer.”

The Eels survived the scare from Bulldogs and managed to hang on in the end to down Canterbury 18-16 at ANZ Stadium.