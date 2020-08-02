Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list

Being placed on this list does not necessarily mean Minshew has tested positive for COVID-19. He may have been flagged in contact tracing, which also would necessitate quarantine.

Regardless, it’s a less than ideal scenario for a young quarterback trying to lead a franchise out of the basement.

Last season as a sixth-round rookie out of Washington State, Minshew ended up starting 12 games and played in 14 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He became one of the NFL’s most entertaining players in short order.

Minshew also showed out extremely well and put up outstanding stats. All told, he completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 3,271 yards while showing tremendous judgement throwing 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions.