Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.12% By .com

.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the declined 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fattal 1998 Holdings Ltd (TASE:), which rose 9.51% or 1290 points to trade at 14850 at the close. Meanwhile, Gazit Globe Ltd (TASE:) added 6.51% or 92 points to end at 1505 and Delek Drilling LP (TASE:) was up 4.92% or 20 points to 431 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:), which fell 5.92% or 1130 points to trade at 17950 at the close. Ormat Technologies (TASE:) declined 3.78% or 800 points to end at 20350 and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (TASE:) was down 2.52% or 1110 points to 42950.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 230 to 159 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ormat Technologies (TASE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 3.78% or 800 to 20350.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 1.30% or 0.52 to $40.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.90% or 0.39 to hit $43.64 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $1973.90 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.03% to 3.4047, while EUR/ILS fell 0.55% to 4.0102.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.46% at 93.435.

