Inmates Livestream RIOTS At Georgia Prison: Guards Shoot Inmates (Graphic Video)

Yesterday a riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia, MTO News has learned. And inmates with illegal cell phone cameras were able to Livestream the carnage.

Here is a link to the Livestream video, which contains VERY graphic content

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, two guards were stabbed. And in retaliation, officers pulled guns and were seen on video shooting inmates. It was some of the most violent prison riot footage ever seen in the United States.

Authorities called the bullets “non-lethal” but watch the video, and decide for yourself.

Officials said the situation started around 10:40 p.m. and was under control with the facility on lockdown at 1 a.m.

The Georgia Department of Corrections released this statement to MTO News:

“Two staff members received minor, non life-threatening injuries. A golf cart was set on fire and several windows were broken, but no major damage to the facility has been reported. Officers deployed non-lethal ammunition, and the incident was brought under control.” Three inmates received non life-threatening injuries during the incident

