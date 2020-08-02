India’s interior minister tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised By

© . India’s newly appointed Home Minister Amit Shah greets the media upon his arrival at the home ministry in New Delhi
NEW DELHI () – India’s Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and had been admitted to hospital.
Amit Shah, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and one of the country’s most powerful politicians, heads a key ministry that has been at the forefront of managing India’s coronavirus outbreak.
“I request all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested,” Shah said in a tweet.
